Find out what some of the top players in the state are saying about football and sports now!

Q&A with Gadsden County quarterback Landon Dougherty

What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?

“I have been working on quicker footwork and getting the ball out faster as well as getting on the same page as my teammates with routes.”





What do you feel you have improved on most since last football season?

“Getting the ball out faster and knowing my reads.”





How do you feel your team will do next football season?

“I think my team has a chance to be very good and I think we will be state championship caliber.”





What team do you feel will be the toughest competition on your schedule?

“Venice or Mccallie.”





Who is the toughest individual player your team will face off against?

“Winston Watkins Jr.”





Q&A with Plant defensive lineman Ty Conze

What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?

“As of off-season workouts, I've been attending my high school workouts and @_TrenchAcademy, working in the weight room and on the field, perfecting my craft, speed, and agility.”





What do you feel you have improved on most this off-season?

“I feel I have improved my acceleration and top-end speed most this off-season, taking my 40-yd dash from a 5.0 to a 4.89.”





How do you feel your team will do this football season?

“The Plant Panthers are going to do amazing things this season! We had a lot of key seniors leave last year, but this team still has the makeup of a championship team. You can see it in the off-season workouts. Everyone is bought in and working towards the same goal of states, whether that be Lineman camps, 7v7 tournaments, or personal training. Although we do have a tougher schedule this year, being one game away from states last year has made all of us realize this team can #summit to the top of the mountain.”





What team do you feel will be the toughest competition on your schedule?

“I believe our first regular season game against CDS will be our toughest competition. I've worked alongside CDS's coaches and players for 3 years now @_TrenchAcademy and know what they're about. Not only are they a great football team, but it will be our first game, and we ourselves will be working out and fixing all of the kinks and wrinkles within our team for the season.”





Who is the toughest individual player your team will face off against?

“I'm not sure who will be the toughest individual player we face as we don't have film on everyone yet, and we don't know how everything is going to shake up with all the transfers.”





Q&A with Plant wide receiver Ben MacKinnon

What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?

“The team has been lifting and conditioning and practicing 7v7. Also [I’ve been doing] private lessons with my receiver coach.”





What do you feel you have improved on most this off-season?

“My route running has improved drastically.”





How do you feel your team will do this football season?

“I think this will be our best year and we’ll go to states.”





What team do you feel will be the toughest competition on your schedule?

“Tampa Bay Tech is well coached and great athletes.”





Who is the toughest individual player your team will face off against?

“Dallas Wilson.”





Q&A with Moore Haven defensive end Aaryn Askew

What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?

“I have been doing a little bit of everything according to the positions I play.”





What do you feel you have improved on most this off-season?

“I feel I have improved more on the DE side of the ball as in hand movements.”





How do you feel your team will do this football season?

“I feel my team will do just great as we are building chemistry throughout the off season.”





What team do you feel will be the toughest competition on your schedule?

“I feel our toughest competition is Somerset Canyon.”





Who is the toughest individual player your team will face off against?

“I really haven’t heard any big names according to the teams we play.”





Q&A with Bokey inside linebacker Rasheem Turner Jr.

What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?

“Just targeting my weaknesses and trying to eliminate them.”





What do you feel you have improved on most this off-season?

“The understanding of the small details you can use to help you in the game.”





How do you feel your team will do this football season?

“I feel like we’re going to be very powerful and turn a lot of heads going into this year.”





What team do you feel will be the toughest competition on your schedule?

“Going into our KOC Jones is going to be a very good game but in the regular season, Monarch.”





Who is the toughest individual player your team will face off against?

“I feel the toughest players our team faces off against is ourselves every day in practice competing and getting each other better.”





