Find out what colleges are recruiting Landon Dougherty, Ty Conze, Ben MacKinnon, Aaryn Askew, and Rasheem Turner Jr. now!

......................................................................................................

Q&A with Gadsden County quarterback Landon Dougherty

Do you want to play sports in college? If so, which one?

“Yes.”





What colleges have been recruiting you?

“College coaches can’t text me personally yet but a lot of colleges sent me camp invites.”





What school is recruiting you the hardest?

“It has mainly been camp invites.”





Have you made any college trips yet?

“Yes.”





Do you have plans for more trips soon?

“Yes.”





What camps are you planning to do this summer?

“I have done UCF, South Carolina Georgia state, UF, Troy.”





Did you have a favorite college growing up?

“Yes, FSU.”

......................................................................................................

Q&A with Plant defensive lineman Ty Conze

Do you want to play sports in college? If so, which one?

“I do want to play football in college.”





What colleges have been recruiting you?

“Brown, Davidson, Princeton, Carnegie-Mellon, Mercer, Louisville, Columbia, Sewanee, and Hamilton are just a few of the schools recruiting me.”





What school is recruiting you the hardest?

“The school that has been recruiting me the hardest is Davidson College.”





Have you made any college trips yet?

“Yes, this summer, I have made trips to Kennesaw State, Mercer, Davidson, Princeton, and Brown.”





Do you have plans for more trips soon?

“Brown was my last planned trip for the summer. For the rest of the off-season, I will be home working with my team, getting bigger, stronger, and faster.”





Have you done any camps this off-season? How do you feel you performed?

“I have done camps on all of the trips I did this summer; Kennesaw State, Mercer, Davidson, Princeton, and Brown. I feel I performed very well, turning the heads of many coaches like MIT, Hamilton, Marist, Sewanee, Mercer, etc. I even received an offer on the spot from Carnegie-Mellon at the Princeton camp.”





Do you have any plans for camps ahead?

“I do not have plans for any more camps this summer.”





Did you have a favorite college growing up?

“I've always liked USF as both of my parents attended the school, and being one of the most prominent universities in Tampa drew me to support them.”

......................................................................................................

Q&A with Plant wide receiver Ben MacKinnon

Do you want to play sports in college? If so, which one?

“I would like to play football in college at Georgetown but my dream is Florida.”





What colleges have been recruiting you?

“Keizer, and schools that are interested are Furman, Georgetown.”





What school is recruiting you the hardest?

“Georgetown.”





Have you made any college trips yet?

“I have visited Georgetown.”





Do you have plans for more trips soon?

“No as of right now.”





Have you done any camps this off-season? How do you feel you performed?

“I did JMU, Virginia, and Georgetown, and I performed better than about 90% of the people at these camps.”





Do you have any plans for camps ahead?

“Not as of now.”





Did you have a favorite college growing up?

“I have a split house of FSU and Florida so I liked them both growing up.”

......................................................................................................

Q&A with Moore Haven defensive end Aaryn Askew

Do you want to play sports in college? If so, which one?

“I do want to play sports in college, and that will be football.”





What colleges have been recruiting you?

“The colleges that have been recruiting me are Troy University and FAU, etc.”





What school is recruiting you the hardest?

“Troy University is recruiting me the hardest as of right now.”





Have you made any college trips yet?

“I haven’t made any college trips yet but I will be going to soon.”





Do you have plans for more trips soon?

“I haven’t gone to any yet.”





Have you done any camps this off-season? How do you feel you performed?

“I have participated in one camp, and I feel like I did great as in learning new skills, and going against more competition.”





Do you have any plans for camps ahead?

“As of right now I don’t have any camps I plan on going to.”





Did you have a favorite college growing up?

“Yes I did and still do, that team is Florida State.”

......................................................................................................

Q&A with Bokey inside linebacker Rasheem Turner Jr.

Do you want to play sports in college? If so, which one?

“Yes, football.”





What colleges have been recruiting you?

“I have offers from UCF, Liberty and Toledo.”





What school is recruiting you the hardest?

“Liberty, and Texas A&M constantly send me things through mail and then other invites from schools like Wake Forest, UConn, etc.”





Have you made any college trips yet?

“Yes to UCF after they offered me, and Florida State over the spring.”





Do you have plans for more trips soon?

“No not as of now, just preparing for the start of Fall Camp.”





Have you done any camps this off-season? How do you feel you performed?

“Yes FIU mega camp and Florida State and then 7v7 camps with my team, I feel I performed well and learned lots.”





Do you have any plans for camps ahead?

“Yes mostly for schools that offer me but want to see me move at camp too.”





Did you have a favorite college growing up?

“Yes, the University of Georgia.”

......................................................................................................







