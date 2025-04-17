in other news

Florida Baseball: Top First Basemen in 2026

Florida Baseball: Top First Basemen in 2026

Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Florida Baseball: Top Infielders in 2026

Florida Baseball: Top Infielders in 2026

Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Top Returning Florida Football Players - 4A, D11 Offense

Top Returning Florida Football Players - 4A, D11 Offense

Fla Varsity highlights the top returning football players in this district for the 2025 season now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Florida Boys Track: Top 400 Meter Runners in 2026

Florida Boys Track: Top 400 Meter Runners in 2026

Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Florida Baseball: Top Catchers in 2026

Florida Baseball: Top Catchers in 2026

Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen

in other news

Florida Baseball: Top First Basemen in 2026

Florida Baseball: Top First Basemen in 2026

Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Florida Baseball: Top Infielders in 2026

Florida Baseball: Top Infielders in 2026

Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Top Returning Florida Football Players - 4A, D11 Offense

Top Returning Florida Football Players - 4A, D11 Offense

Fla Varsity highlights the top returning football players in this district for the 2025 season now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Published Apr 17, 2025
Florida Baseball: Top First Basemen in 2026
Lucas Feddersen  •  FlaVarsity
Publisher
Twitter
@FLVarsityRivals

Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

----------------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Players by Position in 2026

Right Handed Pitchers - 4/14

Left Handed Pitchers - 4/15

Catchers - 4/16

First Basemen - 4/17

Second Basemen - 4/18

Third Basemen - 4/19

Shortstops - 4/20

Infielders - 4/17

Outfielders - 4/18

Center Fielders - 4/19

Left Fielders - 4/20

Top Players by Position in 2025

Right Handed Pitchers

Left Handed Pitchers

Catchers

First Basemen

Second Basemen

Third Basemen

Shortstops

Infielders

Outfielders

Center Fielders

Left Fielders

Right Fielders

Pitchers

Utility Players

Database - 4/14

Top Players by Position in 2027

Right Handed Pitchers

Left Handed Pitchers

Catchers

First Basemen

Second Basemen

Third Basemen

Shortstops

Infielders

Outfielders

Center Fielders

Left Fielders

Right Fielders

Pitchers

Utility Players

Database