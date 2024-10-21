Advertisement

in other news

Florida Girls' Track State Favorites - 4A, 100 Meter Hurdles

Florida Girls' Track State Favorites - 4A, 100 Meter Hurdles

Fla Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Florida Baseball: Top First Basemen in 2027

Florida Baseball: Top First Basemen in 2027

Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2027. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Florida Football: Top Inside Linebackers in 2026

Florida Football: Top Inside Linebackers in 2026

Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top football players within the Class of 2026 now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Florida Basketball: Top Power Forwards in 2025

Florida Basketball: Top Power Forwards in 2025

Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Florida Boys' Track State Favorites - 1A, 110 Meter Hurdles

Florida Boys' Track State Favorites - 1A, 110 Meter Hurdles

Fla Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen

in other news

Florida Girls' Track State Favorites - 4A, 100 Meter Hurdles

Florida Girls' Track State Favorites - 4A, 100 Meter Hurdles

Fla Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Florida Baseball: Top First Basemen in 2027

Florida Baseball: Top First Basemen in 2027

Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2027. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Florida Football: Top Inside Linebackers in 2026

Florida Football: Top Inside Linebackers in 2026

Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top football players within the Class of 2026 now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Published Oct 21, 2024
Florida Basketball: Top Player Database in 2025
Lucas Feddersen  •  FlaVarsity
Publisher
Twitter
@FLVarsityRivals

Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

----------------------


What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Boys Players by Position in 2025

Point Guards

Wing Guards

Combo Guards

Wing Forwards

Power Forwards

Centers

Athletes

Database - 10/21

Top Boys Players by Position in 2027

Point Guards

Wing Guards

Combo Guards

Wing Forwards

Power Forwards

Centers

Athletes

Database

Top Girls Players by Position in 2027

Point Guards

Wing Guards

Combo Guards

Wing Forwards

Power Forwards

Centers

Athletes

Database

Top Girls Players by Position in 2026

Point Guards

Wing Guards

Combo Guards

Wing Forwards

Power Forwards

Centers

Athletes

Database

Top Girls Players by Position in 2025

Point Guards

Wing Guards

Combo Guards

Wing Forwards

Power Forwards

Centers

Athletes

Database

Top Boys Players by Position in 2026

Point Guards

Wing Guards

Combo Guards

Wing Forwards

Power Forwards

Centers

Athletes

Database

football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS