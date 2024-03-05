Florida High School Girls' Track State Favorites - 2A, Triple Jump
Fla Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
----------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
2024 Boy's State Track Favorites
2024 Girls' State Track Favorites
Top Girls' Athletes by Event in 2024
Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2025
Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2024
Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2026
Top Girls' Athletes by Event in 2026
Top Girls' Athletes by Event in 2025