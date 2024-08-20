Advertisement

in other news

Q&A with Lakewood Ranch running back Colton Dempsey

Q&A with Lakewood Ranch running back Colton Dempsey

Fla Varsity caught up with Lakewood Ranch running back Colton Dempsey in this article now!

Premium content
 • Lucas Feddersen
Florida Boys' Track State Favorites - 4A, 400 Meters

Florida Boys' Track State Favorites - 4A, 400 Meters

Fla Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Florida Football: Top Running Backs in 2025

Florida Football: Top Running Backs in 2025

Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top football players within the Class of 2025 now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Florida Softball: Top Center Fielders in 2026

Florida Softball: Top Center Fielders in 2026

Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top softball players within the Class of 2025 now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Q&A with Vero Beach defensive end Tristan Davis

Q&A with Vero Beach defensive end Tristan Davis

Fla Varsity caught up with Vero Beach defensive end Tristan Davis in this article now!

Premium content
 • Lucas Feddersen

in other news

Q&A with Lakewood Ranch running back Colton Dempsey

Q&A with Lakewood Ranch running back Colton Dempsey

Fla Varsity caught up with Lakewood Ranch running back Colton Dempsey in this article now!

Premium content
 • Lucas Feddersen
Florida Boys' Track State Favorites - 4A, 400 Meters

Florida Boys' Track State Favorites - 4A, 400 Meters

Fla Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Florida Football: Top Running Backs in 2025

Florida Football: Top Running Backs in 2025

Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top football players within the Class of 2025 now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Published Aug 20, 2024
Florida Track: Top Athlete Database in 2027
Default Avatar
Lucas Feddersen  •  FlaVarsity
Publisher
Twitter
@FLVarsityRivals

Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2027. Find out who made the cut!

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

----------------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2027

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Javelin

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump - 8/19

Database - 8/20

Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2026

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Javelin

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Girls' Athletes by Event in 2025

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Javelin

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2025

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Javelin

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Girls' Athletes by Event in 2026

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Javelin

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database