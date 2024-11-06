Q&A with Jones defensive end Quinton Evans

in other news
Florida Football: Top Tight Ends in 2027
Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top football players within the Class of 2027 now!
Florida Football: Top 10 QB Candidates in 2025 - P7
Who are among the candidates for our top 10 high school football players at this position in the Class of 2025?
Florida Track State Favorites - 1A, Discus Boys
Fla Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
Florida Basketball: Top Combo Guards in 2026
Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!
Florida Football: Top Wide Receivers in 2027
Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top football players within the Class of 2027 now!
in other news
Florida Football: Top Tight Ends in 2027
Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top football players within the Class of 2027 now!
Florida Football: Top 10 QB Candidates in 2025 - P7
Who are among the candidates for our top 10 high school football players at this position in the Class of 2025?
Florida Track State Favorites - 1A, Discus Boys
Fla Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!