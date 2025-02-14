Q&A with Lake Gibson quarterback LaQuinton Chandler

Fla Varsity caught up with Lake Gibson quarterback LaQuinton Chandler in this article now!
Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!
Who are among the candidates for our top 10 high school football players at this position in the Class of 2026?
Fla Varsity highlights the top returning football players in this district for the 2025 season now!
Fla Varsity caught up with Clay quarterback Landon Martin in this article now!
Fla Varsity caught up with Lake Gibson quarterback LaQuinton Chandler in this article now!
Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!
Who are among the candidates for our top 10 high school football players at this position in the Class of 2026?