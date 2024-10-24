Q&A with Lake Nona outside linebacker DeAnthony Lafayette

in other news
Florida Football: Top Outside Linebackers in 2026
Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top football players within the Class of 2026 now!
Florida Basketball: Top Player Database in 2025
Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!
Florida Track State Favorites - 2A, 100 Meter Hurdles Girls
Fla Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
Fla Varsity High School Football Talk
Find out what some of the top players in the state are saying about football and sports now!
Florida Football: Top Middle Linebackers in 2026
Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top football players within the Class of 2026 now!
in other news
Florida Football: Top Outside Linebackers in 2026
Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top football players within the Class of 2026 now!
Florida Basketball: Top Player Database in 2025
Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!
Florida Track State Favorites - 2A, 100 Meter Hurdles Girls
Fla Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!