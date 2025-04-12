Q&A with Lake Placid quarterback August Stivender

Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!
Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!
Fla Varsity highlights the top returning football players in this district for the 2025 season now!
Fla Varsity caught up with West Orange quarterback Brian Dillard in this article now!
Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!
Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!
Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!
Fla Varsity highlights the top returning football players in this district for the 2025 season now!