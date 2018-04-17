Back in July of 2017 Josh Sanguinetti said he had a top five of Miami, Stanford, FSU, Florida, and Louisville.

Since then, he's visited Stanford twice and Miami numerous times. It's evident those two schools are leading the pack but he plans on adding another 6,500 miles to his airline points on a visit to another Pac-12 program.

"I might be going to Oregon this weekend," divulged Sanguinetti.

It may appear that Oregon came out of nowhere to get involved with Sanguinetti but if you analyze his recruitment, Oregon's emergence makes sense.

"I like the coaching staff. They seem like really down to earth people," proclaimed Sanguinetti.

In July of 2017 his main recruiter from Louisville was linebackers coach Cort Dennison. Today, Dennison holds the same position at the University of Oregon, and is recruiting Sanguinetti for the Ducks rather than the 'Cards..

Another former Louisville coach who went west to Eugene this off-season is Stephen Field, who was recently hired as the Ducks' recruiting director. Field worked closely with Dennison recruiting the state of Florida for Louisville. In addition to Dennison and Field being savvy Florida recruiters, head coach Mario Cristobal's name also rings bells in South Florida.

Recruiting is fluid and the coaching carousel is a contributing factor. During our conversation Sanguinetti didn't mention Louisville. It's logical to conclude Oregon has taken Louisville's spot in Sanguinetti's recruitment due to Dennison and Field's western migration, and Cristobal's ties to Florida.

Other schools mentioned by Sanguinetti, in addition to Miami, Stanford, and Oregon were Florida, FSU, Michigan, and Oklahoma as programs "showing the most love."

What it looks like:

I asked Sanguinetti if it was fair to say Miami and Stanford hold the advantage over other schools on his list with Oregon creeping into that mix and he responded "yes."

He also said he doesn't have a leader currently and I think that claim is genuine. Watch the visits, if he does make it out to Oregon soon they could become a legitimate threat to Stanford and Miami.