NC State, Indiana, and UK battling for this 3-star DT from Apopka, FL
Norrell Pollard holds nine power five offers but says NC State and Indiana are in frequent contact as well as Kentucky who offered the three-star on April 25th. "Kentucky (Assistant) Coach (Darrin)...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news