Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-02 14:41:45 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State, Indiana, and UK battling for this 3-star DT from Apopka, FL

M9q2uy0qvp3xe33foyxr
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Dave Lackford • FlaVarsity.com
@RivalsDave
Publisher

Norrell Pollard holds nine power five offers but says NC State and Indiana are in frequent contact as well as Kentucky who offered the three-star on April 25th. "Kentucky (Assistant) Coach (Darrin)...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}