FlaVarsity was at the annual Leonard Hamilton Team Camp last weekend. Here's who caught our attention.

Derrion Reid was the highest ranked prospect at the camp in the 2024 class and he played like it. He really makes the game look simple. Already a good shooter, Reid continues to improve that skill. I’ve never seen him be unproductive, even in defeat he contributes. Reid is a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions on the floor. Recruitment: Almost 20 offers including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, LSU, Missouri, Tennessee, West Virginia and Xavier.



Marcus Allen is back at Miami Norland and playing with more confidence – a benefit of spending one season in a high-level prep league with AZ Compass Prep last year. A 6-foot-6 wing, Allen is a physical player who is always under control and can be used as a secondary ball handler. I like him best getting to the rim, due to his ability to finish through contact, and in the mid-range, but you cannot leave Allen open beyond the arc. A good rebounder from the perimeter, Allen must be cut out or he’ll fly in to clean the glass or for put-backs off an OREB. Recruitment: Florida State, Stanford, Connecticut, Arkansas, Missouri, Michigan, Cincinnati, Miami, Texas A&M, Ohio State and Georgia are among the schools in steady contact.



Jalen “Roc” Lee is a big, athletic combo guard who can really get to the rim. He is a capable playmaker and perimeter shooter and has a very good motor. The 6-foot-6, 185-pounder has the size, strength, length (6-foot-8 wingspan) and athleticism to guard small forwards and the quickness to defend smaller guards. When shots go up you must locate Lee or he’ll fly in for OREB. Lee is a stat sheet stuffer who definitely has the game of a top-100 prospect. Look for Roc Lee with Showtime Ballers in July. Recruitment: Offers from Alabama A&M, Auburn, Florida State, Kennesaw State, LSU, St. Joseph’s, Temple, Tennessee State and VCU.



I have been watching Ibrahima Traore for almost three years. He is stronger and his basketball instincts continue to improve. Traore is a good area rebounder and rim protector. Offensively he is primarily a rim runner who dunks almost all of his finishes in transition or off dump-offs. Continued development will be key for his offense but I like Traore’s upside. Recruitment: Cincinnati, Jacksonville, La Salle, Long Beach State, N.J.I.T. Mississippi State, New Mexico State, Samford, Southeastern Louisiana, Utah State and Wright State.



A trio of 2025 prospects at Fort Pierce Central stood out on Day 1 of the camp Christopher Maxon, Fort Pierce Central CG, 2025: One-half of the Maxon Twins, Christopher is a sniper with deep range who is always shot ready. Maxon is a capable defender. I liked him on the ball slightly more than off the ball due to his ability to score off the dribble, his leadership skills and competitiveness. Christian Maxon, Fort Pierce Central SG, 2025: More of a spot up shooter than his brother, the thing Christian does best is make perimeter shots. A capable defender I liked his effort in a game that his team was in control of from the start. Joseph Gayle, Fort Pierce Central Wing, 2025: An athletic, wing with strength and some versatility, Gayle was most productive inside the arc but can knock down open shots beyond the NCAA three-point line. He has a decent handle and can create his own offense. Gayle also has the bounce to score off lobs



Chris Washington Jr. left the Nike Elite 100 Camp to play in a showcase game at the camp and he did not disappoint. The very long and lean wing scored on all three levels, including a thunderous tomahawk dunk, rebounded, got steals and deflections and, when he wasn’t in the game, Washington was a vocal leader from the bench encouraging his teammates. If there is a better 2026 prospect in the state of Florida, I have yet to see him. Recruitment: Florida State has already offered.



Jayden Joseph has had a productive spring with Team Breakdown and that carried over to the Leonard Hamilton Team Camp. A three-level scorer with good size, Joseph can get his off the dribble or facilitate for his teammates. I really liked his pace and how he was able to impact the game with or without the ball. Joseph is more combo guard than pure shooting guard and showed signs of being a capable lead guard. Recruitment: Lists offers from USC, UCF and Mississippi State.



This event provided my second look at skilled Jupiter Christian forward Collin Paul and he definitely left me wanting to see more of him. The versatile 6-foot-6, 190-pounder can dribble, pass and shoot it. His coaches used him as a point forward and let him initiate their offense. Paul has NCAA three-point range on his jumper and is a deft passer, including on the move with his left hand. He rebounds, defends and plays hard. Recruitment: Holds an offer from Bethune-Cookman.



Kevin Thomas is an intriguing prospect with some wiggle to his game. A scoring wing with size, and skill, Thomas can score at all three levels. He is a capable shooter from the perimeter, although he does have a low release point on his jumper, and can finish the rim. He has a pretty good feel for the game and some playmaking ability but wasn’t always locked in during a blowout victory. Stoneman Douglas is not exactly known for producing Division I basketball players but they have one in Thomas. Recruitment: Listed offers from Auburn and Mississippi State.

