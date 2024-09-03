in other news
Florida Girls' Track State Favorites - 3A, 100 Meters
Fla Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
Florida Basketball: Top Point Guards in 2027
Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2027. Find out who made the cut!
Q&A with East Lake outside linebacker Chad Orsatti
Fla Varsity caught up with East Lake outside linebacker Chad Orsatti in this article now!
Florida Baseball: Top Pitchers in 2026
Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top baseball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!
Florida Girls' Track State Favorites - 4A, 100 Meters
Fla Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
in other news
Florida Girls' Track State Favorites - 3A, 100 Meters
Fla Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
Florida Basketball: Top Point Guards in 2027
Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2027. Find out who made the cut!
Q&A with East Lake outside linebacker Chad Orsatti
Fla Varsity caught up with East Lake outside linebacker Chad Orsatti in this article now!
Fla Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
----------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Girls' Athletes by Event in 2027
2025 Track State Favorites
Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2027
Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2026
Top Girls' Athletes by Event in 2025
Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2025
Top Girls' Athletes by Event in 2026