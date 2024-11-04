Advertisement

in other news

Florida Basketball: Top Wing Guards in 2026

Florida Basketball: Top Wing Guards in 2026

Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Florida Football: Top Fullbacks in 2027

Florida Football: Top Fullbacks in 2027

Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top football players within the Class of 2027 now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Florida Football: Top 10 QB Candidates in 2025 - P5

Florida Football: Top 10 QB Candidates in 2025 - P5

Who are among the candidates for our top 10 high school football players at this position in the Class of 2025?

 • Lucas Feddersen
Florida Track State Favorites - 3A, Discus Boys

Florida Track State Favorites - 3A, Discus Boys

Fla Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Florida Basketball: Top Point Guards in 2026

Florida Basketball: Top Point Guards in 2026

Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen

in other news

Florida Basketball: Top Wing Guards in 2026

Florida Basketball: Top Wing Guards in 2026

Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Florida Football: Top Fullbacks in 2027

Florida Football: Top Fullbacks in 2027

Fla Varsity has updated our list of the top football players within the Class of 2027 now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Florida Football: Top 10 QB Candidates in 2025 - P5

Florida Football: Top 10 QB Candidates in 2025 - P5

Who are among the candidates for our top 10 high school football players at this position in the Class of 2025?

 • Lucas Feddersen
Published Nov 4, 2024
Florida Track State Favorites - 4A, Discus Girls
Lucas Feddersen  •  FlaVarsity
Publisher
Twitter
@FLVarsityRivals

Fla Varsity breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

----------------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

2025 Track State Favorites

4A Boys High Jump - 11/8

3A Boys High Jump - 11/9

2A Boys High Jump - 11/10

1A Boys High Jump - 11/9

4A Girls High Jump - 11/0

4A Boys Discus

3A Boys Discus

2A Boys Discus

1A Boys Discus

4A Girls Discus - 11/4

3A Girls Discus - 11/5

2A Girls Discus - 11/6

1A Girls Discus - 11/7

4A Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

3A Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

2A Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

1A Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

4A Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

3A Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

2A Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

1A Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

4A Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

3A Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

2A Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

1A Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

4A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

3A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

2A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

1A Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

4A Boys 3,200 Meters

3A Boys 3,200 Meters

2A Boys 3,200 Meters

1A Boys 3,200 Meters

4A Girls 3,200 Meters

3A Girls 3,200 Meters

2A Girls 3,200 Meters

1A Girls 3,200 Meters

2A Boys 1,600 Meters

1A Boys 1,600 Meters

4A Girls 1,600 Meters

3A Girls 1,600 Meters

2A Girls 1,600 Meters

1A Girls 1,600 Meters

4A Boys 1,600 Meters

3A Boys 1,600 Meters

3A Girls 400 Meters

2A Girls 400 Meters

1A Girls 400 Meters

4A Boys 800 Meters

3A Boys 800 Meters

2A Boys 800 Meters

1A Boys 800 Meters

4A Girls 800 Meters

3A Girls 800 Meters

2A Girls 800 Meters

1A Girls 800 Meters

2A Girls 200 Meters

1A Girls 200 Meters

4A Boys 400 Meters

3A Boys 400 Meters

2A Boys 400 Meters

1A Boys 400 Meters

4A Girls 400 Meters

4A Boys 200 Meters

3A Boys 200 Meters

2A Boys 200 Meters

1A Boys 200 Meters

4A Girls 200 Meters

3A Girls 200 Meters

4A Boys 100 Meters

3A Boys 100 Meters

2A Boys 100 Meters

1A Boys 100 Meters

4A Girls 100 Meters

3A Girls 100 Meters

2A Girls 100 Meters

1A Girls 100 Meters

Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2025

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Javelin

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Girls Athletes by Event in 2027

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2027

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Javelin

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2026

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Javelin

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Girls Athletes by Event in 2025

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Javelin

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

Top Girls Athletes by Event in 2026

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Javelin

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Triple Jump

Database

football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS